Second Post

The Portfolio Lite element allows you to place a four image gallery within your blog with images that pop out into a lightbox when clicked. You also have the ability to add a link to each individual image. When using the portfolio it is advised to crop your images so they are all the same size, such as 800 by 800.

To enable the Portfolio Lite section on your Blog, navigate to Appearance > Theme Options > Blog.

Look for “Drag & Drop”. Drag and drop the “Portfolio Lite” Inactive Element to the “Active Elements”. It will now be activated. Please note that you can control where it appears by its location among the other active elements. Simply drag and drop the “Portfolio Lite” Element above or below other Active Elements. Once you have the “Portfolio Lite” element active, you will have access to the “Portfolio Lite Options”. See below.