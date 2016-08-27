First Post

The Portfolio Lite element allows you to place a four image gallery within your blog with images that pop out into a lightbox when clicked. You also have the ability to add a link to each individual image. When using the portfolio it is advised to crop your images so they are all the same size, such as 800 by 800.
To enable the Portfolio Lite section on your Blog, navigate to Appearance > Theme Options > Blog.
- Look for “Drag & Drop”.
- Drag and drop the “Portfolio Lite” Inactive Element to the “Active Elements”. It will now be activated. Please note that you can control where it appears by its location among the other active elements. Simply drag and drop the “Portfolio Lite” Element above or below other Active Elements.
- Once you have the “Portfolio Lite” element active, you will have access to the “Portfolio Lite Options”. See below.
- First Portfolio Image – Here you can add an image with the built in media uploader. Select “Choose File” than navigate to the file or you can manually enter the URL of the image location (if you have an image in your “uploads” directory you can insert the URL there).
- First Portfolio Image Caption – Here you can add text that appears centered within the associated Portfolio image when a viewer hovers their pointer over the image.
- First Portfolio Link – On/Off default is Off. Insert the URL of the post/page that you want the image to link to here. For example, if it’s your contact page, something similar to http://www.example.com/contact-us/ would go there.
- Second Portfolio Image – Same as First Portfolio Image.
- Second Portfolio Image Caption – Same as First Portfolio Image Caption.
- Second Portfolio Link – Same as First Portfolio Link.
- Third Portfolio Image – Same as First Portfolio Image.
- Third Portfolio Image Caption – Same as First Portfolio Image Caption.
- Third Portfolio Link – Same as First Portfolio Link.
- Fourth Portfolio Image – Same as First Portfolio Image.
- Fourth Portfolio Image Caption – Same as First Portfolio Image Caption.
- Fourth Portfolio Link – Same as First Portfolio Link.
- Portfolio Title – On/Off default is Off. Here you can add a Title that appears directly above the Portfolio images.
